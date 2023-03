Share:

RAWAlPINDI - Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in five operations managed to recover over 285 kg drugs and arrested six accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Saturday. He informed that ANF foiled a bid to smuggle drugs from Peshawar to Punjab and recovered 60 kg hashish and 20.4 kg opium besides netting four accused resident of Peshawar rounded up near Islamabad Motorway.