LAHORE - Pakistani No 1 tennis player Aqeel Khan and Muhammad Shoaib emerged joint winners as the rain washed out the men’s singles final of All Pakistan National Invitational Tennis Tournament 2023 here at DeSOM Club.

Both Aqeel Khan and M Shoaib were committed to do well in the final to win the coveted trophy but due to continuous rain and wet courts, they were declared the joint winners of the prestigious event. Wapda’s Abubakar Talha (F.G School Lahore Cantt) and Ahtesham Humayun (Crescent School) were also named the joint winners of the U-16 category. The finals were graced by the chief guest, guests of honour as well as renowned coach Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz), tennis players and their families. The players thanked the organizers for holding one of the best tennis tournaments in the country and hoped that such tournaments would help in further popularizing and promoting tennis in the country.