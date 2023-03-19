Share:

Police on Saturday detained at least 71 people in Paris during protests against the government's pension reform.

Thousands of people took the streets of the capital, protesting the overhaul pushed by President Emmanuel Macron without a parliamentary vote. The new legislation would raise the retirement age from 62 to 64 by 2030.

Activists headed to the streets in the south due to a ban on demonstrations in the Place de la Concorde square close to the parliament, and around the famous Champs Elysees avenue.

The demonstrators set fire to garbage containers, bicycles and scooters, and chanted anti-police slogans.

Security forces tried to disperse the protesters by using tear gas and water cannons, while some people were also injured.

There have been mobilizations with thousands of attendees in cities across France since Thursday when the government invoked a controversial executive power, the so-called “Article 49.3,” and forced through the reform.