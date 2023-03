Share:

Tank - A seminar and an awareness walk about the deadly disease Tuberculosis (TB) were held in the District Health Office, District Headquarters Hospital here on Saturday.

The seminar was chaired by DTO Dr Arshad Nawaz, and Dr Imran Public Coordinator, as well as DFS and CHO of PPM, were also present. Dr Arshad briefed the seminar participants on tuberculosis, its effects on society, and its complications, with references.