ATTOCK - On the special instructions of Government of Punjab, Director Civil Defense Shahid Hasan Kalyani and Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza, a civil defense emergency mock-exercise was organised by Aqeel Alam Khattak Civil Defense Officer at COMSATS Campus, in which all allied services participated.

On this occasion, the trained personnel of the civil defense provided first aid to the patients and rescued the injured patients using standard methods and blanket stretcher. Nisar Ali Khan said that during mock exercises, Civil Defense Bomb Disposal Squad, Rescue 1122, Punjab Police, Elite Force, Special Branch, CTD and District Administration and other emergency departments were immediately contacted and asked for help.

On receiving the information, the Rescue 1122 ambulance reported to the spot and provided first aid to the injured and shifted them to the hospital. The Bomb Disposal Squad of Civil Defense immediately arrested Ali Hussain female officer Attock and Aqeel on the spot to prepare formation for searching and sweeping of the incident and detain Elite Force and Punjab Police.

Aqeel Khattak said that the purpose of Civil Defense Exercise is to prepare all the departments so that they can work better in any situation. On this occasion, liaquat Hussain, Chief Warden, Civil Defense Attock, expressed his special thanks to the Comsats University administration and thanked all the departments that participated in the mock-exercise.