Share:

RAWAlPINDI - Commissioner Rawalpindi liaquat Ali Chatha on Saturday has appreciated the performance of district administration for holding successful anti-polio campaign in the district.

He lauded the role of district administration including Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hassan Waqar Cheema, the police and all other relevant departments for ensuring the best arrangements in the matches of PSl held at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. launching an operation against encroachments in various areas of the city under command of DC is also best job done by enforcement departments of civic bodies, he said. Commissioner said that maximum number of matches of PSl were held in Rawalpindi and all the arrangements were very satisfactory.

Presiding over a meeting of officers, Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chatha said that Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hassan Waqar Cheema and his team worked tirelessly day and night and proved that the administration of Rawalpindi consists of competent and hardworking officers and they are capable to handle every major task. Commissioner liaquat Ali Chatha said that Deputy Commissioner Hasan Waqar Cheema mobilized all the departments and established contact with them and kept working in the field.

He said that in the current situation, Rawalpindi is currently facing the challenge of dengue and by working with the same spirit, the challenge of dengue can also be tackled. He said that all the departments should work as a team and conduct a comprehensive campaign to eradicate dengue larvae among the people.