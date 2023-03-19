Share:

LAHORE - Minister for Information and Broad­casting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Saturday the "courts are responsible for the weakness of the writ of the state. Up­holding the writ of the state is the responsibil­ity of the government as well as the other na­tional institutions", she said while addressing a press conference here.

"Petrol bombs were recovered from the res­idence of Imran which the miscreants kept throwing on the police", she said adding that PTI has turned itself into an armed group. She said that the police in Islam­abad also bravely faced the mischief of PTI workers and foiled the conspiracy to spread chaos. Imran Khan was not afraid of playing with na­tional interests, making con­spiracies, violating the law and the constitution, as he consid­ered himself above the law, she said. The minister said one per­son cannot be allowed to attack the judiciary with a mob and get relief through aggression.

Marriyum Aurangzeb ques­tioned whether the justice sys­tem was “afraid of terrorists and petrol bombs”. “When a Ladla (a darling), a hooligan, a scoundrel comes to courts like this and he gets a bundle re­lief package from the court, it gives the wrong message,” she maintained. She said that Im­ran Khan illegally dissolved the National Assembly fear­ing the success of the no-con­fidence motion by compelling the President, Speaker and dep­uty speaker National Assem­bly to violate the constitution. The minister said Imran Khan had brainwashed the youth and had been instigating them to at­tack the state and national in­stitutions. She lamented that “a thief, a terrorist, and cor­rupt person” was still at large. She reminded that Imran Khan has not appeared in this case since the start of its hearing in the Election Commission of Pa­kistan from 18 August 2022. The minister said that on Au­gust 18, August 21, 2022, Janu­ary 31, 2023, February 7, 2023, Imran Khan did not appear in the Islamabad High Court. On January 31, when Imran Khan was to be indicted, he got ex­emption from personal appear­ance.She said that he did not ap­pear in Islamabad High Court on March 9, 2023, and he got re­lief from there too. On March 13, again he did not appear in court again and the session court is­sued his non-bailable warrants, the police were ordered to ar­rest Imran Khan and present him in court where he was to be charge-sheeted.

She rebutted Imran’s state­ments in the foreign media in which he had claimed that he had been given bail by the court. The minister termed Im­ran a habitual liar who gives ex­cuses of his old age and health problems. Rejecting Imran’s claim about bail in Toshakha­na case, she said if he had bail why he presented the excuse of disability and disease and why he did not show the police per­sonnel the bail orders who had come to arrest him. She also questioned why Imran gave the undertaking if he had secured bail. She said today Imran Khan was going to Islamabad with gangs of goons armed with ba­tons and weapons.

“Popular political parties do not need people from banned organizations to protect them,” she remarked. She said this per­son was involved in hitting the policemen and attacking police vans with petrol bombs but he was not given punishment. The minister said if such a person gets relief from the court, then the state loses its importance. She said that one court orders that he should be arrested and produced in the court, the oth­er court provides relief to him. This person, she added had blown up the court orders in the air as the police had gone to Zaman Park to implement the court orders of his arrest. Mar­riyum Aurangzeb said that tens of thousands of citizens of Pa­kistan stand in queues in hope of justice from courts every morning carrying files of pend­ing cases for years. In contrast, she said Imran Khan goes to the courts for bullying and gets re­lief. Marriyum said it was com­pletely unfair if a person who has been committing terror­ism in broad daylight got relief from the court. She said all the PML-N leaders including Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz, Shahid Khaqan Abba­si, Miftah Ismail, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Salman Rafique, Han­if Abbasi and others present­ed themselves before the court during the fascist rule of Imran Khan and ever resorted to vio­lation of law and Constitution. She said the ribs and bones of journalists were broken during the rule of Imran Khan while some of them were either shot in their bellies or kidnapped for criticizing his government’s performance.

The international magazines declared Imran Khan a “preda­tor” for journalists. The minister said “fascist Imran Khan” looted the country with both hands af­ter sending all the opposition leaders behind the bars and now he resorted to violence, vandalism and arson when the courts were asking him to an­swer about these crimes. She said Imran Khan should show some courage and present him­self before the court to clari­fy that he did not steal watches from Toshakhana if that be the case. Whether all the accused persons could take that plea be­fore the courts that they could not appear before the courts for having life threats, the min­ister questioned, adding Imran Khan did not care aboutthe life threats when he resorted to at­tack the courts and state.

She said Imran Khan was ac­companied by the Gilgit Baltis­tan Chief Minister for his today hearing in a court in Islamabad so that he could full security from the GB police. He had insti­gated the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police against the Federal and Punjab security forces during his long march and today he wanted to use the GB police for the same purpose.

He was also accompanied by an armed force of his workers to prevent his indictment in a case today by creating a fearful environment. She said Imran Khan was responsible for eco­nomic turmoil, unemployment and inflation in the country. He, while being into power for four years, plunged the country into economic quagmire and now even after his ouster from pow­er was bent upon creating polit­ical and economic instability in the country. Marriyum said ter­rorism was rearing its head in the country due to Imran Khan-led government’s policies. She said the country could not move forward until Imran Khan was brought under the law. “It is the responsibility of all the state institutions to bring Im­ran Khan under the law who wants civil war in the country.” There were no innocent people hiding in Zaman Park residence of Imran Khan,rather they were armed terrorists.