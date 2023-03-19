Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has recorded 100 plus more Covid-19 infections with no fatality during the last 24 hours, showed the statistics released by the National Institute of Health (NIH) on Saturday morning.

According to the NIH data, the death toll in the country remained the same at 30,645 whereas the number of total infections now shot up to 1,578,155 after adding the fresh 109 cases. During the last 24 hours (Friday), 4,320 tests were conducted throughout Pakistan whereas the positivity ratio stood at 2.05%.