An alleged dacoit was shot dead by a security guard in New Karachi area of the metropolis.

According to the police officials, the deceased dacoit – identified as Waseem aka jailer – is a ‘criminal’ and was arrested several times on criminal charges

The police have sifted the body to local hospital for medico-legal formalities while an investigation into the incident has been launched.

Last year in December, the CCTV footage showed an armed clash between the dacoits and security guards near Baloch Colony bridge of Karachi’s Sharea Faisal.

A fierce gunfight took place between a gang of dacoits and security guards after they surrounded a citizen who came out of a bank after withdrawing cash.

Obtained CCTV footage of the incident. It showed people started running in panic after hearing gunfires near Baloch Colony bridge. It also showed dacoits trying to flee the scene while a security guard advancing to the road to resist the armed robbery.

Police told the media that the dacoits opened fire at the security guards who rushed there. In retaliatory fire, one of the dacoits was killed on the spot, whereas, his accomplice managed to flee from the scene.