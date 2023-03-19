Share:

This is a system that will automatically stop cars or other vehicles at red lights and allow them to move at green lights. The system will be installed in the car and will coordinate with the front camera and computer of the vehicle. When the camera detects that the traffic signal is red, it will send a signal to the system, which will then send a message to the car’s computer to stop it before the stopping line. The restriction will end when the light turns green.

The main purpose of this system is to prevent drivers from breaking traffic signals, which will allow traffic to flow smoothly and reduce traffic jams and accidents. Although some other systems are already present, they have been unable to produce the desired results.

· A camera with a wide view and light detection ability.

· An electromagnetic chip that will coordinate with the camera and the car’s computer.

· Software that will make the system compatible with the car’s computer and ABS.

These systems will be installed in the car. Whenever the car approaches a junction, the camera will detect the light and send an electronic signal to the chip. The chip will interpret the signal and generate a message to the car’s computer. If the light is red, the message will be to stop the car, and if the light is green, the message will be to allow the car to move. After receiving the message, the car’s computer will command the braking system. If the message is to stop, the brakes will be applied, and if the message is to move, the brakes will be released. During a red light, automatic braking will be applied only when the vehicle reaches the stopping line. Vehicles that are away from the stopping line will be able to move. Vehicle braking will not be immediate to avoid accidents. Instead, it will be stopped slowly.

MUHAMMAD REHAN,

Lahore.