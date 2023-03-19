Share:

LAHORE - Electric Staff won the 1st Valencia Cricket Tournament after beating Security Staff by 25 runs in the final held at Azhar Ali Cricket Academy Valencia Town.

A large number of society members and spectators were present on this occasion. Teams of MC, Office Staff, Electric Staff, Security Staff, Horticulture Staff and Janitorial Staff participated in the tournament. Six teams were divided into two pools and the matches were organized among them.

After winning the pool and semifinals, Electric Staff and Security Staff made it to the finals, where Electric Staff set a target of 94 runs in six overs while playing first while in reply, Security Staff managed to score 68 runs. A ceremony was held at the end of the final where former Pakistan captain Azhar Ali was chief guest and gave away the trophy to the winning team captain. General Manager Valencia Faheem Mukhtar Butt distributed prizes among the runner-up team.