Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) leader Muhammad Talal Chaudhry has said that Imran Khan is a stigma on politics as he is a coward person and hiding himself behind party workers especially women.

Addressing a press conference at his residence on Saturday, he said that Pakistani politicians were brave as they faced every difficulty including court trials, jails and even though death cells but they did not use their party workers or females to save their skins.

Nawaz Sharif also faced court trials bravely and never used workers to save himself. On other hand, Imran Khan was using all ugly tactics to save himself from the law. If he did not do anything wrong, he should face court trials and prove himself guiltless rather he was trying to hide himself behind his wife, party workers, leg injuries or other diseases, Talal added.

He further said that neither Imran Khan was a leader, nor his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was a true political party as it had adopted the path of violence against state institutions.

When the police went to Zaman Park to comply with the court orders, PTI workers not only produced resistance but also pelted stones and threw petrol bombs on the police, he added.

He said that during Imran era, a ban was imposed on Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) only due to the reason that TLP had adopted violent attitude against state institutions.

Now the same attitude was adopted by PTI which deserved the same treatment as given to the TLP, he added.

Talal Ch further said that the police search operation was initiated only to arrest those who were involved in throwing petrol bombs on the police in addition to removing encroachments because it was made "no-go area" for general public by PTI workers.

Responding to a question, he said that PML-N had started elections process and constituted its parliamentary board in addition to completing its survey for this purpose. "It is ready for elections but level playing field is imperative for all political players", he added.

He said that PML-N was not afraid of any election rather it wanted equal justice for all before elections, as balanced scale was prerequisite for free and fair elections.

Responding to yet another query, he said that Imran Khan was a corrupt person. He was clamped on the nation by his facilitators but now they had withdrawn their support due to which Imran was frightened to face the courts.

If he was investigated, he would be found involved in plundering national wealth as well as precious items from Toshakhana, he added.