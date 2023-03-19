Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Interior and Legal Af­fairs Attaullah Tarar on Saturday said that PTI Chairman Imran Khan was using tactics to delay court proceed­ings and hearing in Toshakhana case but he would have to be ac­countable of his deeds and embezzlement.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Attaullah Tarar said that PTI chief Imran Khan was destroying Pakistan’s peace so he can avoid indictment in one case, alleging unrest in Is­lamabad is part of a plan to avoid appearing in court. He said PTI workers fired shells at the capital police and created hurdles in an attempt to prevent Imran Khan from ap­pearing in court. Tarar said that Imran Khan was not only attacking the state institutions but had been defying the country’s courts for months. Special Assistant said that what is happening in Islamabad is another effort of Imran Khan to not appear before the court. “There is no hurdle if Imran Khan wants to appear before the court but if your workers resort to fir­ing shells at police, then the law will take its course,” he main­tained. He said Imran Khan has been caught red-handed and he is creating a commotion after sitting in the car. The SOPs discussed with Imran’s team clearly mentioned that armed people will not be allowed to enter the capital when the PTI chief comes to attend the hearing, he said, adding that PTI shared a list mentioning who will accompany Im­ran during the hearing but the party has not followed it as armed people are also pres­ent with the PTI chief. He said that Imran Khan’s convoy violated one way due to which a traffic mess was created and this violation was deliberately committed to avoid in time appear­ance before court.