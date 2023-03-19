Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday vowed to take legal action against police he found to have broken into his house, at a time when his wife Bushra Bibi and servants were at home, and looted things.

Addressing the nation via video link hours after facing the court in Islamabad and the police’s search of his house, he said he had consulted his legal team over the matter adding that he would lodge a case against the policemen who attacked his house. “The LHC had ordered that only SP Police would enter Mr Khan’s house but [on the contrary], a heavy contingent of police entered my home”, he added. they committed contempt of court, he said, by doing this. Who allowed them to break my house’s gate, he asked.

He said he had pleaded with the court to shift the case from Islamabad to Lahore adding that he never refused to appear before the court. “They [government and powerful circles] wanted to shift me to Balochistan and put me in jail until elections”, he added.

He continued that he had said goodbye to his family when he left for the court as he knew that they would either arrest him or murder him. “We survived a fatal accident on our way to Islamabad”, he added. They wanted him alone in Islamabad’s judicial complex (JC) where they had planned to shift him to Balochistan or murder him, he alleged.

He maintained that the police started lobbing teargas shells before he arrived in the court adding that it was their plan to create ruckus in the JC. “I was allowed to enter the JC’s gate after a one-hour long and hard wait”, he added. When he entered the complex, he said, he saw heavy contingents of police inside. He alleged that the police tortured the PTI supporters who entered the complex.