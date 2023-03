Share:

LAHORE - The ITC Open Tennis Championship semifinals and finals will be played today (Sunday) at the ITC courts. In the men’s singles quarterfinals, Hamza Asim beat Petro 8-0, Zalan Khan beat Mustansir Ali 8-2, Muhammad Salar beat Awais Iqbal 8-2 and Yawer Ali won by 8-3. In the men’s doubles semifinals, Yawar Ali/Zalan beat Raja Asif/Sardar Sami 8-2 and Murtaza Khan/ Amin Khan beat Kashif Khan/Khurram Baig 8-3. In the ladies singles semifinals, Lalarukh beat Shandana Rabi 8-2 and Mahrukh Sajjid beat Amara Khan 8-2. In U-18 boys quarterfinals, Mustansir Ali beat Hamza Asim 8-3, M Salar beat Abdul Wasay 8-2, Sameer Kiyani beat Ali Zain 8-0 and Haziq Asim beat Inam Qadir 8-4. In U-14 boys semifinals, Haziq Hamza beat Ammar Khan 8-0 and Abdul Wasay beat Sameer Maqsood 8-2. In U-18 girls quarterfinals, Amara Khan beat Quratulain 8-2, Ayesha Masood beat Zara Shebaz 8-6, Mahrukh Sajjid beat Yasmeen 8-1 and Lalarukh Sajjid beat Amna Ali 8-3.