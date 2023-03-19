Share:

SWABI - Addressing party workers on Saturday, the Jamaat-i-Islami Central Chief, Siraj-ul-Haq, has stated that the incumbent rulers and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, who have ruled Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for over a decade, have failed to deliver and cannot pull the country out of the ongoing economic, constitutional, and political conflict, and that the environment of accusations and counter- accusations has reached an alarming level.

“This beautiful Pakistan was not made for robbers and thieves. It was established to have an Islamic system in which only the principle of justice would be upheld under all circumstances.” “Here, the rulers should serve the people,” he said, “but the imperial system has remained intact, and the rulers have victimised the people.”

He questioned how the system will work now that there is no justice in the courts and separate justice for the poor and affluent classes in Pakistan. “Imran Khan was granted bail in eight cases in eleven minutes. This is not fair “He remarked. “Nawaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari, Imran Khan Niazi, and other big leaders have their system, and the poor are dragged through the courts.”

“The PDM and PTI rulers are to blame for the entire shambles. They had dragged the country into an economic quagmire,” said the JI Chief.