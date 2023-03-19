Share:

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Police have arrested a man for allegedly kidnapping a three-year-old girl from Sanam Chowk area of Khanna police station in Islamabad on Saturday. According to police, the motorcycle-riding accused kidnapped the little girl Friday and took her with him.

It was learnt that the accused kidnapped the girl for ransom, however, Khanna Police recovered the girl within seven hours. They handed over the recovered girl to her parents and started further investigation. “One woman and two men were arrested in connection with the kidnapping,” said police.