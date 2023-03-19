Share:

KARACHI-On Saturday, a laborer was killed by dacoits while resisting a robbery. According to detail, a 21-year-old young man from Rahim Yar Khan was gunned down by street criminals while resisting a robbery. The young man Mohammad Idris was killed by bandits during a robbery in Gabol Town, New Karachi.

Police said that the deceased Mohammad Idris was returning home after having dinner at the hotel with his friends, when he was stopped on the way by young bandits on a motorcycle.

Police official said that the accused have left their motorcycle and escaped. The stolen motorcycle was seized from near Sohrab Goth The deceased used to work in a factory in New Karachi Industrial area and had come to Karachi from Rahim Yar Khan for a job two months ago. The police said that the body of the deceased would be shifted to the native area after legal proceedings at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.