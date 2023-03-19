Share:

LOS ANGELES - Lance Reddick, an actor in the popular HBO series The Wire, has died aged 60, according to US media outlets. Reddick was also known for starring as Charon in the John Wick action-thriller movie franchise. The musician and actor died suddenly of natural causes on Friday night in his Los Angeles home, his publicist said. Police were called to the actor’s house around 09:30 local time (16:30 GMT), the publicist told US media. “Lance will be greatly missed,” his publicist, Mia Hansen, said in a statement. “Please respect his family’s privacy at this time.”