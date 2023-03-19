Share:

RAWAlPINDI - A man shot his four relatives including two women dead over their refusal to reconcile with him in a murder feud in suburban area of Rawalpindi, police said on Saturday.

According to police, the incident took place in Dhok Bela, Kallar Syedan. On information, a police team led by the Kahuta deputy superintendent of police (DSP) reached the spot. Police said that the accused identified as Naseer wanted to forcibly reconcile with his stepbrother Akhmat Hussain in a murder feud. “On their refusal, he opened fire on them in a fit of rage and fled away,” police stated. “Sister-in-law, nephew and a niece of the accused are among the deceased,” they added.

The police collected evidence from the crime scene and launched investigation. A police team was also formed for the arrest of the accused.