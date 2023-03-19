Share:

KARACHI - A multi-party conference, or­ganised by the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party here jointly an­nounced that the results of the seventh national population and housing census would not ac­cepted if the ‘concerns’ of Sindh were not addressed. The moot, which was attended by many political, religious and national­ist parties, also demanded that the upcoming general elections be held on the basis of the out­come of the digital census in all four provinces. The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) — an umbrella of different political parties in Sindh — boycotted the conference, while the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan did not attend the event due to its foundation day event scheduled to be held on Saturday (today).

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-Fazl), Awami National Party (ANP), Sindh Taraqqi-pasand Party (STP), Ja­maat-i-Islami (JI), Jamiat Ulema-i-Pakistan (JUP), AWP, AJP and others attended the PPP event. The electronic media was not al­lowed to cover the event live ex­cept the speeches of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and PPP’s Sindh chapter president Senator Nisar Khuhro. Speaking at the conference, the CM brief­ing the participants about flaws in the census and said that an es­timated 20 per cent population of Sindh was deprived of com­puterised national identity cards due to which the government could not demand that the cen­sus be held on the basis of CNICs. He demanded that that Sindh government be given access to the census data so that the prov­ince should know the number of ‘illegal foreigners’ living in Sindh.

He said that except extending time of the census, Prime Min­ister Shehbaz Sharif had termed all other demands of Sindh as ‘legitimate’ and directed all rel­evant authorities to include the province’s suggestions in it.

“We will see as to whether the PM’s directions are imple­mented,” he said, adding that Sindh had demanded that “ille­gal foreigners” also be counted to ascertain their number in the province. “We want census but it should be carried out in a trans­parent manner,” he said.

Senator Khuhro, the host of the event, said there were flaws in the tablets provided to enumerators for digital census. STP chief Dr Qadir Magsi said that the census tended to take place after a gap of 10 years but this digital census was being done due to the nexus of the MQM-P and PTI. “The PTI wanted to give legal status to il­legal Afghans in Karachi while the MQM-P wanted the same sta­tus for Bengalis, Biharis,” he said.PML-N leader Kheel Das Kohistani said that the census was a consti­tutional issue but all concerns should be resolved at a constitu­tional forum. JUI-F leader Rashid Mehmood Soomro, ANP leader Shahi Syed, Sunni Tehreek’s Aftab Qadri, JI’s Osama Razi, JUP’s Mo­hammed Haleem Ghauri, AWP and AJP leaders, journalists and writers Nazeer Leghari and Dr Ayub Shaikh, Sindh Graduates Association’s Wali Mohammed and others also spoke.

PARTIES DEMAND REMOVAL OF ‘DEFECTS’

Later, Senator Khurho told a press conference that the par­ticipating parties had demanded that the period of the census be extended. He said that the moot also demanded that population of the province be counted cor­rectly, the defects in the census removed and ‘illegal immigrants’ be included in a separate box of the census form.