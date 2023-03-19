Share:

KARACHI - Convener Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Paki­stan (MQM-P) Dr Kha­lid Maqbool Siddiqui on Saturday said that even after 75 years of the es­tablishment of Pakistan the people had not got real independence.

He asked as if we achieved the goal of mak­ing Pakistan?

Addressing a public gathering in connection with the party's 39th Foundation Day at Bagh Jinnah ground adja­cent to Mazar-e-Quaid, Dr Siddiqui said that March 18 was a repe­tition of the March 23, the Pakistan Day.

"This month of March is the continuation of our bright and eternal history. On March 23, 1940, the Muslims of the subcontinent decid­ed to create Pakistan by combining their will and courage, and in the same month of March, it was planned to save Pakistan on March 18, 1984," he said while referring es­tablishment of MQM.

On the occasion, Depu­ty Convenors, members of the Rabita Committee, MQM-P Senators, mem­bers of the national and Sindh assemblies, offi­cials of central depart­ments, women's depart­ment were also present.

Dr Khalid Maqbool Sid­diqui further said that those who planned to cre­ate Pakistan, why did their descendants have to plan to save Pakistan? “We are very unfortunate that we did not appreciate the freedom for which we sac­rificed 2.5 million lives,” he added. The MQM-P Conve­ner said that the gather­ing was a representative meeting of the oppressed and we all intend to save Pakistan on. He said that we will give constitutional protection to the poor and subjugated people. Senior Deputy Convener Syed Mustafa Kamal while ad­dressing the meeting said that the people used to fight with other each other on ethnic basis but now the Punjabis, Sindhis, Balochs, Pakhtuns living in this city are with the MQM-P. He said that there should be no national and provincial assembly elections in the country unless the pow­ers are transferred to the elected representatives as per Article 140-A of con­stitution. Senior Deputy Convener Dr Farooq Sattar while addressing the meet­ing said that it was the largest public gathering in Karachi in recent times. He said that the “Tanga Party” which got 15 percent of the votes, was happy that they had got the mandate of Ka­rachi. “Karachi belonged to MQM yesterday and Kara­chi still belonged to MQM,” he added.