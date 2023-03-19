Share:

LAHORE - Ombudsman Punjab Maj (retd) Azam Suleman Khan has directed the Multan administration to take swift action for resolving the public complaints related to provincial government departments, especially police and revenue, to protect the public rights. He said this in a meeting with the district administration officers in the office of Commissioner Multan Amir Khattak, said a press release issued here on Saturday.

During the meeting, which was attended by Adviser (Headquarters) Shafiq Hussain Bukhari, Regional Police Officer Capt (retd) Muhammad Sohail Ahmad Chaudhry, Deputy Commissioner Umar Jahangir, City Police Officer Mansoor-ul-Haq Rana and others, provincial ombudsman emphasised the importance of addressing the public grievances promptly and efficiently, as it encourages more efficient public administration and provides a cost-effective dispute resolution mechanism to people.