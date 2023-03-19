Share:

Peshawar - Police conducted search and strike operations leading to the arrest of several outlaws and recovery of various contrabands, while security has also been tightened in the provincial capital to maintain order, a senior official said on Saturday.

SSP Operations Haroon Rasheed told journalists that special checkpoints had been set up in various locations of the provincial metropolis while tinted windows in vehicles have also been banned in the city.

He said the cops had been instructed to verify the identity of suspects at checkpoints with an aim to prevent any mishap or terrorist attack while vehicles were also being checked through digital devices.

Meanwhile, two wanted men and several other suspects were arrested during search operations in Mathra area of the provincial capital. The cops also recovered one Kalashnikov, five pistols, 500 grams crystam meth (ice) and charas during the raids in the suburban area.

“The police station cops have also been directed to behave well with the citizens and to be stringent towards the criminals,” he added.