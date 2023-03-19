Share:

An Indian diplomat has reiterated the need for better trade relations with Pakistan. While trade, tourism, and technology are essential tenets of good bilateral diplomacy, and the sentiment for better relations can be appreciated, the situation is more complicated than this. While it is up to both nations to resume talks and encourage trade, it is clear that this good relationship is halted by India’s illegal capture of Kashmir and continued anti-Muslim violence in India.

The geographical proximity, shared history, culture, and values cannot be denied. Additionally, transit trade through Pakistan will reap many economic benefits for the country as the route to central Asia will be accessed through Pakistan. In this sense, Pakistan occupies an essential corridor and strategic position and should take advantage of this fact. South Asia is the world’s most populous region and is the least integrated. Connectivity and cultural ties will only lead to better coexistence.

However, improved economic relations require a cordial political environment as well. The BJP government has consistently been provocative, insensitive, and carrying out anti-Muslim activities in the area. Draconian laws such as the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, used against Muslims by the BJP government to detain them without trial is just an aspect of this aggression. Additionally, anti-Muslim riots that have led to the widespread destruction of property, and displacement cannot be ignored for the betterment of relations.

Especially with its activities in Kashmir, booming trade and a healthy relationship will require diplomatic neutrality or a stop to BJP’s contribution to Islamophobia in the country. Likewise, the eagerness of one Indian diplomat cannot be attributed to the entire government and so any proper advance toward such relations will require a united and across-the-board effort by India. Pakistan is concerned over Islamophobia in India and peace between the nations is not possible without resolving this and Kashmir.