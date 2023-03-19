Share:

Pakistan and China discussed bilateral relations, agreeing to expand and reinforce political and security cooperation, bilateral trade, economic and financial cooperation, cultural exchanges, tourism, and people-to-people ties, Foreign Office said Sunday.

The two sides shared their views during the third round of Round of Pakistan-China Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) — which is a regular institutional mechanism between both countries — held in Beijing on March 18.

Foreign Secretary Dr Asad Majeed Khan led the Pakistan delegation while the Chinese side was headed by Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong.

According to FO, Pakistan and China will also enhance high-level engagements and dialogue mechanisms and make the channels of communication even more robust.

Noting the completion of a decade of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the two sides reaffirmed their commitment to CPEC which remains a major pillar of bilateral cooperation and a symbol of ever-deepening friendship between both countries.

They also agreed to remain engaged in the expansion of CPEC including on participation of third parties to enhance regional connectivity and cooperation.

Dr Majeed thanked the Chinese side for its consistent and generous support for the economic stability of Pakistan and the humanitarian assistance during the devastating floods in 2022. Meanwhile, Sun reaffirmed China’s support for Pakistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and economic security.

"The two sides exchanged views on a range of regional and global issues of mutual interest and expressed satisfaction over their close cooperation and engagement on important regional developments including in Afghanistan," said the statement.

It added that Pakistan and China will further strengthen dialogue and cooperation in multilateral platforms.