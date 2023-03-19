Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Monument is a major source of attraction for foreign dignitaries and domestic tourists at large due to its architectural beauty located at west viewpoint of the Shakarparian hills.

Talking to APP on Saturday, Haroon Waheed, a resident of G-6, said he along his family visited a Pakistan Monument and enjoyed a lot by visiting Pakistan Monument’s museum reflecting and representing magnificent and rich cultural heritage and history of the country. He said Pakistan Monument had been designed and constructed with a very unique style, adding that the architectural marvel commemorates the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country and symbolizes the patriotism of the Pakistani people.

“The Monument’s cleanliness and location besides Shakarparian hills is a source of inspiration for visitors and they love to visit the historical site to refresh their memories regarding Pakistan history and historical perspective,” he said.