“I don’t feel guilty for anything.

I feel sorry for people who feel guilt.”

–Ted Bundy

Ted Bundy’s trial went down in history as one of the most famous cases ever fought. It was the first trail to be televised nationally and while Bundy was not the first serial killer, his personality was such that it attracted attention. Bundy was guilty of murdering and assaulting females and opted to represent himself during his trial. He even went as far as proposing to his girlfriend while he questioned her on the stand. Ted Bundy’s trial was one that went to court multiple times but he managed to escape the courtroom and jail before his final capture and trial. Ultimately, his actions resulted in three separate murder convictions, all of which were accompanied by a death sentence. HE was then executed by electrocution in 1989.