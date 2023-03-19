Share:

LAHORE - Under the ongoing spring plantation drive, the Parks and Horticultural Authority (PHA) planted flower plants at green-bleats of main roads of the provincial capital.

PHA Director General Muhammad Tahir Wattoo told the media here on Saturday that the authority was taking constructive measures to enhance green areas of the city.

The DG informed that plantation activities were being carried out across the city especially at major arteries, saying that in first phase, The Mall road and Canal were decorated and now green-belt of Jail Road from Qartba Chowk to Saddiq Trade Centre were being decorated with floral plants. Around 50,000 saplings would be planted in ongoing plantation drive in Lahore, he added. The roads would decorated with colourful flowers and plants as the current seasonal conditions were suitable for plants growth, he said and added that PHA was making efforts to achieve set plantation target.