ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Muhammad She­hbaz Sharif on Saturday said that if anyone had any doubt, Paki­stan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Niazi’s antics of the last few days laid bare his fascist and militant tendencies.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister said “From us­ing people as human shields to throwing petrol bombs at police to leading ‘jathas’ to intimidate judiciary, he (Imran) has taken a leaf out of the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) book.”

Meanwhile, Syed Javed Hasnain Shah, a Member of the National Assembly, here on Sat­urday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

During the meeting, the over­all political situation of the coun­try was discussed, PM Office Me­dia Wing said in a press release. Syed Javed apprised the prime minister of the ongoing develop­ment projects in his constituency.