It would seem as though the eradication of polio will forever be a pipedream for Pakistan. After five months of no reported cases, the first case of 2023 was registered in KP at a time when the French Agency for Development (FAD) and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) were analysing the country’s efforts to eradicate the disease. Resistance to vaccinations and polio workers remain a key barrier towards the elimination of the disease, as well government negligence. We cannot expect the situation to get better if we are unwilling to give the problem the attention, time and effort to combat it.

The latest report came from the district of Bannu in KP where a three-year-old boy was diagnosed with polio. The authorities are yet to confirm whether the child got the disease because of a lack of vaccination or after being exposed to polluted water sources, but the fact of the matter remains that polio is not going anywhere. In fact, our performance when it comes to eliminating polio is rather predictable and cyclical right now; we spend a few months celebrating the disappearing disease and just then, it makes a comeback–countering all hopes of a polio-free Pakistan as a result.

Whether we like to admit it or not, one key reason why polio still thrives in areas like Balochistan and KP is the resistance shown towards vaccinations. Polio workers have fought tooth and nail to immunise the entire population against polio, often sacrificing their lives in the pursuit of achieving this goal, and still we find that many people in rural areas still perceive the vaccine to be a threat. Their resistance coupled with government negligence makes for a lethal combination that is bound to aid the transmission of the disease. Contaminated water sources have been left as is, and poor sanitation standards often result in the creation of new hotbeds for the disease as well. With the recent floods, there has been an even greater change for the proliferation of this disease and at a time when all efforts should be directed towards protecting the population from such travesties, the leadership is busy fighting its political battles.

Our fight against polio has been stretched far too long despite the fact that we have all the resources, manpower and support needed to combat the disease. All we need is for focus to be redirected towards eradication.