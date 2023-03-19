Share:

MINGORA - Head of Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) Hina Jilani on Saturday said that law and order situation in the country was becoming worse every day.

Speaking at a presser in Mingora town of Swat district, she said that she had visited the Swat valley to gather information on the state of human rights.

She said that majority of the people were leading miserable lives and that human rights violations were widespread. She said that holding early elections was not the answer to the issues that the citizens were now facing.

“Only for Punjab, the government has to spend at least Rs35 billion to organise the polls. Why are the authorities unwilling to spend this money on the welfare of the ordinary people?” she questioned and said the National Assembly was incomplete and that two provinces had no elected administration at the moment.

Hina Jilani urged that all missing people be given freedom and that security forces be removed from Swat’s educational facilities.

She said that hundreds of people went missing and died while being held in governmental facilities while their families were completely unaware of it.