Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday approached the district administration seeking permission for holding a rally at Minar-e-Pakistan on Wednesday.

PTI leader Hammad Azhar and PTI’s lawyers wing submitted an application seeking security clearance to the Deputy Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider. “The party intends to hold a rally at Minar-e-Pakistan and the matter had also been raised before Punjab IG Dr Usman Anwar and Punjab Chief Secretary”, the application read.

Earlier, the Lahore High Court (LHC) had barred the party from holding the rally due to security reasons followed by the rejection by the district administration.