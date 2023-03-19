Share:

Police on Sunday lodged another case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders over creating chaos in Islamabad’s judicial complex on PTI chief Imran Khan’s arrival at the complex.

Reports said that the case including terrorism charges had been lodged against Azam Swati, Zulfi Bukhari, Atif Khan, and 13 others at Golra police station. The case also charges the accused with snatching the state’s weaponry, intervening in state affairs, and attack on police.

Earlier, a case on terrorism charges had been registered against PTI Chairman Imran Khan and more than a dozen party leaders for allegedly attacking police officers and causing chaos outside the complex.