Share:

ISLAMABAD - Imran Khan and his party, PTI, claim that the police operation at Zaman Park is illegal, as he has protective bail until March 18, 2023, and the case is in court. However, government officials assert that the police are acting on ju­dicial orders from the Additional Dis­trict & Session Judge Zafar Iqbal, sup­ported by the Islamabad High Court (IHC). The case has been delayed due to IK’s repeated non-appearance in court since January 9, 2023.

Despite the court’s several attempts to accommodate Imran Khan, including adjournments and acceptance of surety bonds, he has consistently failed to ap­pear. The IHC didn’t cancel the arrest warrant but gave Imran Khan one more chance to appear on March 13, 2023. Imran Khan again failed to appear, and the original arrest warrant took effect. In conclusion, the arrest is legal and endorsed by the trial court and IHC, caused by IK’s “persistent absence.” IK doesn’t have protective bail until March 18, 2023. While the matter is in court, IK has chosen not to appear, and the ar­rest warrant must now be implement­ed. IK’s recent handwritten surety bond submitted via the Lahore High Court Bar President to the police has no legal value and is considered a farce.

Imran Khan and PTI claim that the police’s actions are high-handed, and the involvement of the Rangers suggests the army is not neutral. In response, officials say that it is high­lighted that the police’s attempt to ar­rest IK is legal and in line with court orders. The police are unarmed but faced violence from protesters. The Rangers, also unarmed, are sum­moned as backup and not as part of the army. Actions observed inside Zaman Park House include stockpiles of stones, marbles, petrol bombs, and other potential weapons, suggesting preparedness for violence. The sys­tematic targeting of law enforcement agencies may lead to invoking provi­sions of the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997.

Requisitioning the Rangers is with­in the jurisdiction of the provincial government under Article 245 of the Constitution. Law enforcement agen­cies have tried to resolve the situa­tion amicably and peacefully. Despite the intimidation and coercion faced by the police, they have not respond­ed aggressively, hoping IK would obey the law. Imran Khan and PTI are accused of systematically target­ing the police, who are carrying out their basic duty. Coordinated attacks against the police have resulted in injuries to over 100 officers and the destruction of various vehicles.