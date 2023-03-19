Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice-President Fawad Chaudhry Sunday said the party will get cases registered against police officers involved in the illegal operation and violence during raid to arrest Chairman Imran Khan in his Zaman Park residence in Lahore.

A day earlier, after the PTI chief left for the Islamabad Judicial Complex to appear before a court, the Punjab Police resumed an operation at his residence, broke into it and arrested several party workers.

Taking to Twitter, Fawad said that the party has summoned a meeting with its legal team.

آج قانونی ٹیم کی میٹنگ بلائ ہے،جس طرح لاہور ہائیکورٹ کے فیصلے کو ہوا میں اڑا کر عمران خان کی رہائش گاہ میں پولیس داخل ہوئ چادر اور چار دیواری کے ہر اصول کو پامال کیا گیا،چوری کی گئ،جوس کے ڈبے تک اٹھا کر لے گئے،معصوم لوگوں کو تشدد کا نشانہ بنایا گیا جو کچھ اسلام آباد میں ہوا۔ 1/1 — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) March 19, 2023

"Today, a meeting of the legal team has been called. The way in which the police defied the Lahore High Court’s decision entering Imran Khan‘s residence has trampled every rule of the home’s sanctity. [things were] stolen. [They] also took away juice boxes. Innocent people were subjected to torture," he tweeted.

The party leader wrote that whatever happened in Islamabad, including all the incidents, are a reason for the ongoing constitutional crisis in the country.

"Defying court order is unforgivable. The high court should guard its judgment. Cases are being registered on all police officers who conducted illegal operations and were involved in violence," Fawad wrote on the microblogging site.

A heavy contingent of police raided the residence for the former premier where they removed camps to clear the area and arrested several people allegedly involved in March 14 and 15 violence cases. Later, Punjab IGP Usman Anwar and interim information minister held a joint press conference, revealing that the security officials recovered assault rifles, bottles used for making petrol bombs and other items during the raid.

The IGP said the raid was conducted after search warrants were issued by an anti-terrorism court. He said women cops were also part of the raid.