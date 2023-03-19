Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday penned a letter to Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial, asking him to take suo motu notice against the government’s ‘illegal’ and ‘unlawful’ actions against party chairman Imran Khan to save and protect his fundamental right to life. In a letter written to CJP, PTI secretary general Asad Umar appealed to the CJP to take notice of the ‘illegal’ attempts to stop ex-premier Khan from reaching the judicial complex or arresting him despite clear court orders.

Asad stated that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had barred law enforcers from arresting Khan in the Toshakhana case. The Lahore High Court (LHC) prohibited his arrest in nine cases, besides directing the state authorities to refrain from coercive measures against the party chief, he added.

He went on to say that Khan, in compliance of the court direction, left from Lahore to attend the hearing. However; he said, as Imran Khan was en route to Islamabad on Saturday to appear before a trial court, the Punjab police stormed his Zaman Park residence in Lahore and demolished the walls and doors of the house .

He further informed that Islamabad police in order to create terror and harassment has blocked the roads leading to the judicial complex. The PTI secretary general wrote that the unlawful and illegal actions were with intention to arrest former prime minister in certain cases that were not in his knowledge. The letter further added that his fundamental right to access to justice and fair trial has been hampered and compromised by the police and law enforcement agencies.