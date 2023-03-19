Share:

RAWAlPINDI - Punjab government on Saturday imposed section 144 in the district Rawalpindi to control the overall law and order situation. The Punjab government’s Home Department has issued a notification for the implementation of Section 144 in Rawalpindi.

Orders were issued by the Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Government of Punjab for immediate implementation of Section 144. According to the notification issued by the Punjab government, there is a fear of security threats in view of the law and order situation and terrorists may target public places. Rallies, meetings and other gatherings will not be allowed and a complete ban on gatherings of more than four people should be ensured. No person will be allowed to carry arms and enforcement of Section 144 would be for one day, March 18.