LAHORE-Red Bull paragliding and paramotor athlete from Spain, Horacio Llorens made PSL history when he flew from Multan to Lahore at the PSL closing ceremony at the Qaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

After the fireworks and traditional festivities of the ceremony, the host brought the audience’s attention to a surprise act. A video played where Llorens picked up a surprise package from the Multan Cricket Stadium and flew across the cities all the way to Lahore. On the way, Llorens witnessed and showed us through his flight a view of Pakistan like never seen before. He flew across the major landmarks and sites of the city such as Badshahi Mosque, Minar-e-Pakistan and Lahore Fort. The paramotor athlete also passed the Ravi River as in the video.

A commotion in the sky turned the audience’s attention away as the video ended and it was none other than Llorens paramotoring above the stadium, much to the audience’s excitement. As the host shared Llorens’ accomplishments, from being a five-time world champion and a Guinness World Record holder, the Spanish paramotor athlete gave the audience a sight never seen before, as he brought the surprise package carrying Supernova, the PSL 8 Trophy, from Multan to Lahore. It was the first time that a paramotor stunt was performed live on a cricket ground in PSL history and witnessed by the thousands in attendance and millions on TV. In fact, it was also the first time for Llorens to perform an aerial stunt paramotoring across the cities.

In a video shared on Red Bull Pakistan’s Instagram, Llorens shared his excitement of being back in Pakistan. “Hello, I am Horacio Llorens, professional paragliding pilot, and I’m back here in Pakistan,” said Llorens standing out, surrounded by the usual hustle and bustle of a Pakistani street. “It’s a very beautiful country. [I am] cooking a very special project for you guys. You are going to enjoy it.” He concluded the short video saying, before he goes for the “special project”, he must go enjoy a traditional Pakistan meal which he hoped would be “spicy”. Llorens is a paraglider and paramotor athlete from Spain with over 20 years of experience. He has made world records around the globe and even in Pakistan. The renowned Red Bull athlete came to Pakistan last summer and set a new world record. Llorens and Belgian paraglider Tom de Dorlodot flew across four of the highest mountain ranges in Pakistan in a single seven-hour flight.