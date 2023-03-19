Share:

Sindh Minister Saeed Ghani said on Sunday the judiciary should treat Imran Khan cases like that of any other common citizen of the country.

In his video message, he said the action of Imran Khan regarding using PTI workers to attack police and security personnel were condemnable and there was no example of this kind of political intolerance.

Saeed Ghani added the police were being attacked with petrol bombs and a lot of police personnel were injured due to this activity.

He said the courts had been providing relief to Imran Khan in cases involving terrorism while saying thee judiciary was respectable but it had to maintain equal standard of their decisions.