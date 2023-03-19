Share:

LAHORE - Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA), an artificial intelligence system, will be installed at all tube wells and disposal stations in the city. Managing Director WASA Ghufran Ahmad, presiding over a meeting held at WASA head office on Saturday, said that the system would help to monitor all WASA tube wells and disposal stations.

This artificial intelligence system would enable to save water besides monitoring timing of tube wells, he added. The MD said that agency would shift tube wells and disposal stations on SCADA system in phases. Ghufran Ahmad said that with installation of SCADA system on Shaukat Khanum disposal stations WASA had saved electricity of worth Rs 7 million in one year. He further said that soon SCADA pilot project would be started in Nishter town.