ISLAMABAD - The scrutiny process for nomination pa­pers for the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections has commenced, with 371 seats available, including 297 general seats, 66 reserved for women, and 8 for minori­ties, up for grabs. The scrutiny process is crucial in ensuring that only eligible can­didates make it to the ballot. The Election Commission of Pakistan has set up an on­line Scrutiny Cell, equipped with special software that links various government agencies such as the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), Fed­eral Board of Revenue (FBR), National Ac­countability Bureau (NAB), State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), PTCL, Wapda and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) with the Elec­tion Commission Secretariat. The Cell, tasked to work round the clock, was also equipped with fax, telephone, and inter­net facilities with the Election Commission Secretariat, with the aim of providing the Returning Officers with a comprehensive and transparent scrutiny process. The Re­turning Officers will scrutinize the nomi­nation papers for general seats at their offices, while the election commissioner Punjab has been appointed as the RO for reserved seats of women and minorities.