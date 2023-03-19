Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani security forces have recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition in Chaman, said media wing of the military on Saturday.

The ISPR said that on 15 March 2023, an intelligence-based operation was carried out in general area Boghra Road, Chaman to search a suspected hideout of terrorists, linked with recent firing incidents on the law-enforcement agencies and civilians in Chaman area besides planting of improvised explosive devices in surrounding areas.

It said as a result of continuous technical surveillance and reconnaissance of the area, a location of the terrorists was identified and the security forces along with the Counter-Terrorism Department were inducted.

“Resultantly, while terrorists had already escaped, a huge cache of arms and ammunition including rockets, improvised explosive devices and other accessories has been recovered,” the ISPR said in the statement.

It further said that the recovery has helped avert an obvious terrorist activity at some urban areas like Quetta.

Pakistan Army in step with the nation, remains determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan, the ISPR concluded.