QUETTA - At least seven people were died when their vehicle was washed away in the flash floods in Awaran district of Balochistan on late Friday night. While confirming the incident, local administration told the newsmen that eight persons of a family were on way to Awaran from Surab when flash floods swept away their vehicle.

As result, seven persons including three women and three children lost their lives on the spot. Soon after the incident, local administration launched the rescue operation and recovered the bodies of seven people. “Efforts are afoot to recover the body of one missing member of the family,” Deputy Commissioner Awaran office official said. Balochsitan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo directed the district administration to speed up the rescue operation and be vigilant during the rain and floods. Meanwhile, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudous Bizenjo on Saturday expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of eight people lives who died after their car washed away in the flood in Awaran.

The Chief Minister expressed condolences and sympathy to the affected family, directing the Department of Meteorology to issue a travel advisory according to the forecast of the weather condition. He directed the DC Awaran to provide full assistance to the ill-fated family. “Keeping in mind the rains and flood lanes, the movement of people should be made safe,” Chief Minister’s asked the Deputy Commissioners. The people travelling should be guided keeping in mind the concerns of rains and flood. The CM maintained that PDMA should provide timely information to all Deputy Commissioners regarding the severity of the weather. “Unpleasant accidents can be avoided by taking precautionary measures,”