Peshawar - Chairman Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao, has criticised former Prime Minister Imran Khan Niazi for erecting barriers to avoid facing the courts.

“Imran Niazi used to talk about the rule of law, but his actions have shown that he did not practise what he preached,” Mr Sherpao said on Saturday while speaking to a crowd in Hayatabad. Former Nazim Haji Masood Khattak, along with his family and supporters, announced their membership in the QWP on the occasion.

About Imran Khan’s willingness for talks, the QWP chairman said that how could the government trust the PTI leader as he (Imran Khan) used to say he would not talk with “thieves”. He stated that talks could take place in an atmosphere of trust and mutual respect and that the onus is on Imran Khan to do so.

Aftab Sherpao also stated that it was the government’s responsibility to ensure a peaceful environment for the elections. He also expressed concern about the current uncertainty in the merged tribal districts, claiming that ex-FATA had not received the promised funds, causing discontent among the local population. He requested that the government pay attention to the plight of the merged tribal districts and release funds so that uplift activities could take place.

Aftab Sherpao commented on the looming flour crisis, saying that it was ironic that Pakistan, despite being an agricultural country, was facing a flour and sugar shortage. He did, however, blame the flour crisis on mismanagement, black marketing, and hoarding. He urged the relevant authorities to take steps to ensure transparency in the distribution of flour and other commodities to provide relief to the people.

The QWP leader urged the government to take proactive steps to help the have-nots during Ramadan by lowering the prices of everyday food items. He went on to say that rising inflation had made life difficult for people, who were unable to feed their children. He also claimed that the price increase had reduced people’s purchasing power.

He stated that the federal government should follow through on the austerity measures and reduce the size of the federal cabinet. He said the state institutions and the bureaucracy should give up their perks and privileges to lessen the burden on the national exchequer at a time when the country was facing a huge financial crunch.

According to Aftab Sherpao, the government should complete the ongoing digital census as soon as possible so that actual figures can be obtained.