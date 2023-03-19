Share:

Dera ismail khan - The district police have arrested six accused and recovered drugs, weapons and ammunition from their possession during different actions, a police spokesperson said on Saturday.

The spokesman said that District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaiserani had ordered all the SHOs to intensify crackdown against anti- social elements.

Following the orders, a police team led by Paharpur Police Station SHO Atta Ullah arrested accused Muhammad Imran son of Alam Khan Marwat resident of Paharpur and recovered 1150 grams hashish from him. In another action, the Pahrpur police arrested accused Naqeeb Ullah son of Ghulam Qadir resident of Paharpur and recovered a 12-bore rifle along with 15 cartridges. Another accused Abdul Majeed son of Ghulam Hussain resident of Jhok Khana was also arrested.