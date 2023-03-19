Share:

LOS ANGELES - It’s been five years since Taylor Swift last went on tour, during which time she’s released four albums, including the Grammy Award-winning Folklore. Her live absence - enforced by the pandemic was clearly a source of frustration, because her first show back was a three-hour, fifteen-minute extravaganza, including 44 songs from across her career. “I can’t even go into how much I’ve missed you,” Swift told fans, as she took to the stage for the opening night of her Eras tour. The star had promised the show would be “a journey through all of my musical eras” and the appetite for tickets was so great that it caused Ticketmaster’s systems to fall over. Despite that, the tour broke the record for the most concert tickets sold by an artist in a single day, at 2.4 million. About 80,000 of those fans attended the first show at Arizona’s State Farm Stadium, where they were treated to a trawl through Swift’s hugely varied back catalogue.