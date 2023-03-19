Share:

LAHORE - The National Bridge Trials have reached a high point as Team Allana and Team Ghazi comprising of masterly bridge players look all set to resolve, which team will represent Pakistan in the 22nd Bridge Federation of Asia and Middle East Championship due to be held in May this year. In the morning, the flow of the selection race tilted in favour of Team Allana. In two direct matches, they were successful in beating Ghazi by 51 IMPS. Later, Team Ghazi managed a narrow win of 4 imps thus reducing the margin. In the second round, Allana prevailed and added 12 more to their lead. Allana accumulated 76 Imp with the carry over, while Ghazi gathered 44 Points. Three more rounds are to be played today to complete 96 boards final.