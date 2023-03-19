Share:

In the early hours of the day, Imran Khan set off for Islamabad to appear before the Islamabad High Court for the Toshakhana case hearing. What followed this event was a series of clashes between the police and PTI workers not only in Zaman Park but outside the Judicial Complex in Islamabad as well. And with the hearing adjourned until March 30, it seems as though this air of uncertainty and instability will continue to weigh heavy on the country. At this point, all relevant stakeholders are to blame for their inability to put their country first, and their personal desires and objectives on the back-foot. We have to put a stop to this lunacy, and immediately so.

According to recent reports from Lahore and Islamabad, the police stormed the ex-PM’s house after his departure at 8AM, leading to a riot-like situation in which premises were destroyed and a bunch of people were injured. At the same time, the Judicial Complex—the site of the hearing—was swarmed with PTI workers and police officials alike. Both parties engaged in instances of violence, including a baton charger, shelling, stone pelting as well as the use of tear gas. The situation was so dire that the judge was forced to adjourn the hearing, cancel the arrest warrant for Imran Khan and give him the opportunity to go back.

The problem here is that both parties—the coalition government as well as PTI—have decided to engage with one another in a manner not befitting potential candidates for governance. Regardless of what is right, the insistence to apprehend the former leader who has chosen to keep his party and supporters mobilised has created political and economic turmoil for the country. Key procedures are put on hold on a daily basis to cater to this back and forth. Important decisions like when the next elections should take place in KP and Punjab have been left for later. Economic governance is being neglected just as people’s grievances remain unaddressed in the face of extremely high inflation and poor economic performance. Pakistan is in a dire need for direction but we barely have any party that can put aside its own objectives to cater to the country. Just a few days ago, PM Shehbaz Sharif extended an olive branch and urged all political parties to get together and the PTI leadership seemed to reciprocate these sentiments. What happened to this? Why is this not the primary focus for all political parties?