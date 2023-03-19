Share:

The time has come for us to address a critical issue, and as a young person from Pakistan, I urge that if the youth’s voice is to be heard, it should be through our intellectual contributions, which can then be channeled into a movement. I believe that my country must thrive, with youth playing a vital role.

However, the political elite in Pakistan has consistently deprived youth of any involvement in politics and governance. Due to the inept and cynical policies of gerontocracy, we experience setbacks every few years. There is much more to this issue than I can summarize here.

I respectfully request that you review my essay and assist me in publishing it because your prestigious agency is the only platform that can make a real difference. I believe that my voice, as well as the voice of other young Pakistanis, deserves to be heard.

AZFAR KHAN NIAZI,

Islamabad.